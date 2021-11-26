Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Down to $539.99

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $539.99, but opened at $511.81. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $514.76, with a volume of 262 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.23 and a 200-day moving average of $472.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,214 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,475. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
