Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Down to $539.99

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $539.99, but opened at $511.81. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $514.76, with a volume of 262 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.23 and a 200-day moving average of $472.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,214 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,475. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

