Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 1,193,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,382,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.