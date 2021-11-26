UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 12.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 191,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in UDR by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 13,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,362. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.66, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

