Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 650.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 386,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REG stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

