Unigestion Holding SA Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $463.00 target price (up previously from $441.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.84.

Deere & Company stock opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.66. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.