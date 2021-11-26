Unigestion Holding SA Sells 9,798 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.