Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Up to $38.16

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.16, but opened at $39.58. Upwork shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 8,271 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $58,376.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,969 shares of company stock worth $12,373,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 314.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 468.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 70,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

