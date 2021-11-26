Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.53. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 48,562 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

