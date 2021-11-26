USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.76 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $142.76 million and approximately $199,073.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012927 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009151 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001684 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 144,895,069 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

