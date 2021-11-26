Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up about 2.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,858,623. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.