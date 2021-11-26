Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

