Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

