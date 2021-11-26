Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.69. The company had a trading volume of 104,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average is $159.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

