Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 121,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,308,137 shares.The stock last traded at $66.83 and had previously closed at $67.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

