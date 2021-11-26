Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 92,796 Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied DNA Sciences were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.