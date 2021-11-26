Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 181,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in OncoSec Medical were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 26.8% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth about $38,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ONCS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.06. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

