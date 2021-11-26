Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.46% of CSP worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CSP during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of -293.24 and a beta of 1.70.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

