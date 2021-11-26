Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 733.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.90% of Quest Resource worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRHC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 16,637 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

