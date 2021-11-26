Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 56,814 Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 16.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

