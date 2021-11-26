Vanguard Group Inc. Takes $2.16 Million Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

