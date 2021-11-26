Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $5.46 on Friday, hitting $251.00. 57,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,158. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.80 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average is $242.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

