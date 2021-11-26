Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading 18.6% Higher

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) shares traded up 18.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $31.42. 584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,475,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

