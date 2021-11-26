Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 10% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for approximately $24.77 or 0.00042920 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $53.25 million and $1,478.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00233554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.