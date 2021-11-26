ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.80

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 39495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

