Vicus Capital Acquires 5,141 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $129.59. The stock had a trading volume of 69,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,267. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

