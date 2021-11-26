Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lpwm LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.05. 27,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,930. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.