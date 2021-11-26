Vicus Capital Sells 1,061 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.68.

