Vicus Capital Takes $1.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSD traded down $7.35 on Friday, hitting $235.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,901. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.48.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

