Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT remained flat at $$3.51 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 227,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,313. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

