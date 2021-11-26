Virtue Poker (VPP) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $818,684.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.23 or 0.07494929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,074.39 or 0.99474938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

