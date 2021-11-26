Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 1,041,573 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:VST opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

