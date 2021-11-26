Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

VTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.47) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,343 ($17.55).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,109.50 ($14.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,176.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,211.63. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

