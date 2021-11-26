VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. VMware reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $118.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

