Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BTIG Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCRA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -249.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

