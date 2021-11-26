Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vonage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VG opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,109 shares of company stock worth $2,739,436 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vonage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vonage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

