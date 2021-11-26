Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNA. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.70 ($87.16) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.44 ($74.36).

Shares of VNA opened at €52.24 ($59.36) on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

