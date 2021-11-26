Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.30

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 6565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vroom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vroom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

