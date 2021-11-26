Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Shares of WBX opened at $12.89 on Monday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.