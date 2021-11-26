Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) Insider Sells £590,000 in Stock

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42), for a total transaction of £590,000 ($770,838.78).

LON WATR opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.24. The company has a market cap of £210.34 million and a P/E ratio of 61.89. Water Intelligence plc has a 1 year low of GBX 480 ($6.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,394 ($18.21).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Water Intelligence in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective for the company.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

