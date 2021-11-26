WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Chevron stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.86. 260,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,991,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99. The company has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

