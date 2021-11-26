WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,065 shares during the period. Iridium Communications comprises 2.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Iridium Communications worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,586,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,683. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -436.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.