WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 1.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE GLW traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.76. 54,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,481. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

