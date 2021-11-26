WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,535. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

