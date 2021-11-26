WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 4,194 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,077,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 139,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. 124,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

