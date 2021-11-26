WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 707 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $91.57. 68,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,853. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

