Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,258 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $252.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day moving average is $205.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

