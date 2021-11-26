Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Martinrea International (MRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Martinrea International (TSE: MRE):

11/9/2021 – Martinrea International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

11/9/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$17.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

11/5/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

10/8/2021 – Martinrea International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.

10/7/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.50.

9/30/2021 – Martinrea International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.

9/28/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MRE stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.44. The company had a trading volume of 317,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.28. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.24 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The stock has a market cap of C$839.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$897.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 1.5959777 EPS for the current year.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,686,560. Also, Director Terrence Lyons purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$85,995. Insiders purchased a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $129,987 in the last 90 days.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

