Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $39.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $27,801,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

