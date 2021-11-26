WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,277 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,760. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $452.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.20.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

