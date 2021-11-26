WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 169.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. 50,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

